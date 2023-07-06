Here are the new rules for scooters in Quebec as province launches pilot program

A three-year pilot project, set to kick off on July 20, will regulate the use of motorized personal transport devices (MPTDs), such as electric scooters.

The project aims to “evaluate a safe integration of these devices into road traffic and to determine if changes to the Highway Safety Code are necessary,” said the transport and sustainable mobility ministry in a press release issued Thursday afternoon.

MPTD users, who must be aged 14 or over and wear a helmet, will be able to drive freely on roads with a maximum posted speed of 50 km/h. They will also be allowed in bike lanes.

The APTM’s maximum speed must be set to 25 km/h before it can be used on public roads. It also needs to be equipped with a red reflector at the rear and on each side and a white reflector at the front.

At night, vehicles will need to have a white light at the front and a red light at the rear. They must also have a reliable braking system. Users are prohibited from carrying a passenger.

Fines for people in breach of those rules could face fines of up to $200.

