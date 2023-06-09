Here are the road closures due to construction in and around Montreal for the weekend

Those planning to drive in and around Montreal should be aware that construction work will force multiple road closures, including in the Saint-Pierre interchange, on Cremazie Boulevard and on the 13, 15, and 40 highways.

METROPOLITAINE EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

On the Metropolitaine westbound, exit 75 (boulevard Saint-Michel).

Two of three lanes will be closed on Crémazie Boulevard westbound between Saint-Michel Boulevard and D'Iberville Street on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route 138 eastbound ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 westbound / airport.

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m., two of three lanes on Route 138 eastbound will be closed between Clément Street and the interchange.

As a result, the Clément Street entrance will be a default closure from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, on Highway 20 westbound, exit 53 (boulevard des Sources).

HIGHWAY 13 (LAVAL)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Laval, Highway 13 northbound between Exit 15 (A-440, R-148, boulevard Dagenais) and the entrance to Sainte-Rose Boulevard.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The entrances to Notre-Dame Boulevard and the A-440.

HIGHWAY 15 (LA PRAIRIE)

On Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Two of three lanes on Highway 15 northbound, between Montcalm Boulevard in Candiac and Matte Boulevard in Brossard.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Salaberry and Saint-Henri exits and entrances from 6.30 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

On Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; on Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.; and on Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 15 northbound between exit 45 (R-134, La Prairie) and the entrance to Matte Boulevard.

A-20 / A-30 INTERCHANGE (BOUCHERVILLE)

From Saturday at 8.30 p.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Boucherville, the Highway 30 westbound service road, between the exit for A-20 west and the next entrance.

MONTREAL

In the Ville-Marie borough, Robert-Bourassa Boulevard southbound will be closed between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Belmont Street from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.

In the Ville-Marie borough, Saint-Antoine Street westbound will be closed between Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and Mansfield Street from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.

In the Ville-Marie and Plateau-Mont-Royal boroughs, one of three westbound lanes on Sherbrooke Street will be closed between Parthenais Street and Bordeaux Street on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

OTHER WORK

In Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, on Route 335, alternating traffic with flow traffic wardens on the bridge over the Mascouche River from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m.

On Highway 10 West at Brossard, exit 8 (R-134, boulevard Taschereau) will be closed until Monday 5 a.m.

On the South Shore, short-term closures will be in effect on Sunday between noon and 2.30 p.m. of exit 105 of Highway 20 West (R-229) at the limits of Sainte-Julie and Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, of exit 87 of Highway 30 (east and west) at Sainte-Julie and of the Route 132 in both directions at Varennes, at the intersection with Marine Boulevard.

Since June 6, construction work has been undeunderwaya new left-hand lane on Highway 15 (des Laurentides) between highways 640 and 50. The work will take three years to complete. Ultimately, it will optimize mobility in the metropolitan region, promote public transport, improve safety and ease traffic congestion during peak periods between Boisbriand and Mirabel.

Until December 2023, Highway 40 eastbound will be closed with one lane open in each direction on the westbound span between the Morgan Boulevard sector in Baie-D'Urfé and the entrance from Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.

All roadwork may be subject to cancellation due to operational constraints or weather. Visit quebec511.info for up to date traffic information.