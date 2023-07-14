Here are the roads that will be closed in and around Montreal on the weekend

Those wanting to drive in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that major closures are planned due to construction.

Road users are advised to avoid the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, and the Saint-Pierre, Turcot and Dorval interchanges, in addition to other routes below.

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather or operational constraints.

LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL (HIGHWAY 25)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

SOUTHBOUND

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 southbound between exit 6 (Yves-Prévost Boulevard) and the l'Île-Charron Street entrance, including the tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures as of Friday at 10:30 p.m.:

In the Anjou interchange, the Highway 40 west ramp to Highway 25 south.

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances (already closed long term).

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m. and from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

NORTHBOUND

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound, between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the Notre-Dame Street East entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures starting at 10:30 p.m.:

The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 North.

The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

The Notre-Dame Street East entrance.

SOULIGNY AVENUE

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Montréal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Souligny Avenue in both directions between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route-138 eastbound ramp (coming from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 westbound / airport.

From Friday at 11.30 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

On Highway 20 westbound, one of two lanes will be closed between exit 63 (R-138 west, Honoré-Mercier bridge) and the next entrance.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Sunday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The ramps leading from Highway 15 north and Highway 20 east to the Decarie Expressway (A-15) north

DORVAL INTERCHANGE

From Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Highway 20 east between exit 56 (A-520, avenue Dorval, P.-É.-Trudeau airport) and the entrance from Bouchard Boulevard.

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

In Laval, on Highway 13 southbound, one of three lanes will be closed between Vachon bridge and Sainte-Rose Boulevard.

From Friday at midnight to Saturday at 7 a.m., from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m. and from Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

In Laval, on Highway 13 northbound, two of three lanes will be closed between Sainte-Rose Boulevard and Vachon bridge.

On Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

One of three lanes will be closed on Highway 13 northbound between Sainte-Rose Boulevard and the Vachon Bridge.

HIGHWAY 440

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m., from Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m. and from Sunday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Laval, Highway 440 eastbound between exit 22 (A-15, Montréal, Saint-Jérôme, Chomedey Boulevard) and the Industriel Boulevard entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Curé-Labelle Boulevard (R-117) and Highway 15 south entrances.

On Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., one of three lanes will be closed on Highway 440 eastbound, between exit 22 (A-15, Montréal, Saint-Jérôme, Chomedey Boulevard) and the Industriel Boulevard entrance.

GUY-LAFLEUR HIGHWAY (A-50)

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

At Mirabel, Guy-Lafleur Highway (50) between the Laurentians Highway (A-15) and Route-117 (Curé-Labelle Boulevard).

CHATEAUGUAY

The right lane and the reserved lane on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard eastbound will be closed at Rodrigue Street from Friday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m.

For more information on road closures visit Quebec511.info.