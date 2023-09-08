iHeartRadio
Here are the roads that will be closed in and around Montreal this weekend


image.jpg

Fall construction season is upon all residents of the Greater Montreal Area, and there will be a number of major route closures on the weekend.

Drivers are advised to avoid the Ile-aux-Tortes and Honore-Mercier bridges, the Saint-Pierre interchange and other routes listed below.

ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE / HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • On the bridge between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville (island of Montreal), one of two eastbound lanes and one of three westbound lanes will be closed.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

On Saturday and Sunday from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • The Montreal-bound side of the bridge. One lane in each direction will be open on the Kahnawake-bound span.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE AND ROUTE-138

From Friday at midnight to Saturday at 7 a.m. and from Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • The Route-138 east ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 west (towards 1st Avenue and the airport).

From Saturday at 5:30 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • On Route-138 east, two of three lanes between Clément Street and the interchange.

As a result, the following is a default closure from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.:

  • The Clément Street entrance.
  • Route-138 east will be completely closed overnight on Saturday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. and on Sunday from 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and from Sunday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) west, between exit 41 (des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard, A-20 west) and the following entrance.
  • As a result, the chemin des Pins entrance is a default closure.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.; and from Sunday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • Between Montreal (arr. Saint-Laurent) and Laval, two of three lanes on Highway 13 north, between the beginning of the Louis-Bisson bridge and exit 12 (Samson and Notre-Dame boulevards).

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Sunday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • In Laval, Highway 13 north, between exit 12 (Samson, Notre-Dame boulevards) and the following entrance.

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • Between Laval and Boisbriand, Highway 13 between exit 12 and the Route-344 entrance (chemin de la Grande-Côte), including the Vachon bridge.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • The entrances from Notre-Dame Boulevard, Highway 440 and Sainte-Rose Boulevard.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136) EAST

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • In Montreal (arr. Ville-Marie), on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east, at the end of the Ville-Marie tunnel, exit 6 (boulevard Saint-Laurent, rue Berri).

VICTORIA BRIDGE

From Sept. 11 to 21, between Montréal (Le Sud-Ouest borough) and Saint-Lambert, the west span of the bridge (upstream side, Samuel-De Champlain bridge) will be closed. One lane will be open in each direction on the other span (downstream side), according to the following schedule:

  • Montreal-bound, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saint-Lambert-bound, from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

MANSFIELD STREET (MONTREAL)

  • In Montreal (borough of Ville-Marie), Mansfield Street will be closed between Saint-Jacques and Saint-Antoine West streets from Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

SERGE-MARCIL BRIDGE

  • Between Les Cèdres and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, the eastbound span of the bridge will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.
  • One of two lanes on the westbound span of the bridge will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BELLERIVE ROAD

  • In Carignan, the Chemin Bellerive overpass over Highway 10 will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.

GRAND PRIX CYCLISTE DE MONTREAL

  • In Montreal (Côte-des-Neiges, Outremont and Ville-Marie boroughs), the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10. Traffic and parking restrictions will apply.

GUY LAFLEUR HIGHWAY (A-50) WEST

  • At Mirabel, on the highway westbound, exits 285-N (Mirabel airport) and 285-S (Henri-Fabre Boulevard west) will be closed from Saturday 7 a.m. to Sunday 8 p.m.

VOLARIA AIR SHOW (BEAUHARNOIS)

  • There will be alternating traffic on Route 205, south of rang Saint-Zéphirin, on Sunday from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures. 

