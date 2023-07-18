Here are Zellers' next 21 pop-up shops across Canada

Dorcas Marfo

CTVNews.ca Writer

Canadian shoppers can expect the next set of Zellers pop-up stores to be open by Aug. 11, says Hudson’s Bay Co.

The pop-up shops will be located within Hudson’s Bay department stores, offering shoppers a "bite-sized taste" of nostalgia, the company said in a news release.

This taste will include a selection of Zellers' original products, ranging from clothing to home décor to baby products.

The Canadian retail chain launched 12 stores in Ontario and Alberta in March, along with a new website, after HBC shuttered nearly all original Zellers stores in 2013. The final two stores closed in 2020.

In 2022, HBC announced it planned to bring back the Canadian discount chain, using a pop-up model instead of opening more department stores.

"Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets," president of Hudson's Bay Sophia Hwang-Judiesch said in a news release.

Here are the locations of the pop-ups opening next month, listed by province.

ONTARIO

Windsor Devonshire Mall

Kitchener Fairview Park

Barrie Georgian Mall

Burlington Mapleview Centre

Oshawa Centre

Pickering Town Centre

Place D'Orléans

Newmarket Upper Canada Mall

QUEBEC

Brossard Champlain Mall

La Salle Carrefour Angrignon

Rockland Centre

St- Bruno Les Promenades

SASKATCHEWAN

Regina Cornwall Centre

ALBERTA

Lethbridge Melcor Centre

Red Deer Bower Place

St. Albert Centre

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Langley Willowbrook Mall

Nanaimo Woodgrove Centre

Penticton Cherry Lane Shopping Centre

Prince George Parkwood Place

Victoria Bay Centre

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Megan DeLaire