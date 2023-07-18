iHeartRadio
Here are Zellers' next 21 pop-up shops across Canada


Dorcas Marfo
CTVNews.ca Writer

Canadian shoppers can expect the next set of Zellers pop-up stores to be open by Aug. 11, says Hudson’s Bay Co.

The pop-up shops will be located within Hudson’s Bay department stores, offering shoppers a "bite-sized taste" of nostalgia, the company said in a news release.

This taste will include a selection of Zellers' original products, ranging from clothing to home décor to baby products.

The Canadian retail chain launched 12 stores in Ontario and Alberta in March, along with a new website, after HBC shuttered nearly all original Zellers stores in 2013. The final two stores closed in 2020.

In 2022, HBC announced it planned to bring back the Canadian discount chain, using a pop-up model instead of opening more department stores.

"Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets," president of Hudson's Bay Sophia Hwang-Judiesch said in a news release.

Here are the locations of the pop-ups opening next month, listed by province.

ONTARIO

  • Windsor Devonshire Mall
  • Kitchener Fairview Park
  • Barrie Georgian Mall
  • Burlington Mapleview Centre
  • Oshawa Centre
  • Pickering Town Centre
  • Place D'Orléans
  • Newmarket Upper Canada Mall

QUEBEC

  • Brossard Champlain Mall
  • La Salle Carrefour Angrignon
  • Rockland Centre
  • St- Bruno Les Promenades

SASKATCHEWAN

  • Regina Cornwall Centre

ALBERTA

  • Lethbridge Melcor Centre
  • Red Deer Bower Place
  • St. Albert Centre

BRITISH COLUMBIA

  • Langley Willowbrook Mall
  • Nanaimo Woodgrove Centre
  • Penticton Cherry Lane Shopping Centre
  • Prince George Parkwood Place
  • Victoria Bay Centre

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Megan DeLaire

