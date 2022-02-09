Here is a breakdown of what's reopening in Quebec

As expected, provinces are beginning to announce their plans to lift public health restrictions as the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding after peaking in early January.

On Feb. 8, Quebec Premier François Legault revealed the province’s plan to reopen, much to the relief of businesses and citizens alike after two years of the coronavirus pandemic. He said with hospitalizations declining, public health signed off on removing restrictions as a "calculated risk" and that Quebecers will have to "learn to live with the virus."

Even though most of them will be lifted by mid-March, masking requirements and the vaccine passport will still be enforced.

Here’s a breakdown of what has reopened this week and Quebec’s plan to lift more lockdown measures in the weeks ahead.

FEB. 7

Cinemas, concert halls and indoor events can operate at 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 500 people. Proof of vaccination is required and there is no intermission allowed.

Drive-in theatres can operate with cars parked a minimum of one metre apart and a maximum of 5,000 people per show.

Concert halls and indoor event venues can operate at 50 per cent capacity. Proof of vaccination required. Outdoor events can operate with a 1,000 person capacity.

Places of worship will be permitted to operate with a 50 per cent capacity and a maximum of 250 people. Proof of vaccination required.

Funerals are permitted with a maximum of 50 people. No proof of vaccination is required.

FEB. 12

No limit for private gatherings, though the recommendation is to keep it at 10 people or people from three households

Restaurants can seat up to 10 people or people from three different addresses per table

All caregivers can visit a loved one in a group home with a vaccine passport

FEB. 14

Gyms and spas can reopen at 50 per cent capacity

Indoor sports and recreation activities, as well as games, can resume for everyone, including college and university sports (change rooms are limited to 50 per cent capacity)

Competitions and tournaments remain prohibited

Indoor golf facilities and climbing gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity

Outdoor shows can host up to 5,000 people

FEB. 21

All stores will be allowed to open at 100 per cent capacity

Places of worship can accommodate up to 500 people, up from the maximum of 250

Amphitheatres can operate at 50 per cent capacity

Theatres and showrooms will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, including the Bell Centre and the Videotron Centre

Reopening of recreation centres, such as arcades, water parks, amusement parks, at 50 per cent capacity

Conventions and assemblies can resume at half capacity or max. of 500 people

Social events in a rented room can accommodate up to 50 people with a vaccine passport

Wakes or viewings of ashes of a loved can allow a maximum of 50 people at a time

FEB. 28

Teleworking will no longer be mandatory, but is still recommended

Restaurants must close by 1 a.m. and respect last call for alcohol at midnight

Bars, pool halls and casinos can open with 50 per cent capacity, but with no dancing and karaoke and they must close by 1 a.m. and respect last call for alcohol at midnight (everyone must be seated)

Places of worship and showrooms can open at 100 per cent capacity

Sports competitions and tournaments will be allowed with no participant limits

Theatres, cinemas, and some sports venues can operate at full capacity (except for venues with more than 10,000 people)

MARCH 14