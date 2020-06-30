Here's a list of what'll be open and closed for Canada Day
Here's a partial rundown of what will be operating normally on Canada Day, and what won't be.
Government services
- Federal and provincial government offices and service counters will be closed, as will most city of Montreal offices and the Montreal municipal courthouse.
- The city of Montreal's Ecocentres, however, will be open.
- There won't be any mail pickup or delivery.
- Most of Montreal's arenas, pools, sports centres, libraries and other installations are expected to be open. You're being advised to call the 3-1-1 municipal services hotline to double-check on whether your installation is open, and what the opening hours are.
- Garbage pickup and recycling are expected to be on in most cities and boroughs — except in Outremont, where the collection day will be postponed until Thursday, and in Montreal North, where green collection in sector No. 3 will also be postponed until Thursday.
Shopping and dining
- Major retail stores, including malls and big-box stores, are expected to be closed on Canada Day, though many smaller stores will be allowed to remain open.
- Some supermarkets will be closed, but some others, especially smaller ones, are expected to be open. You may want to double-check before heading out for your grocery run.
- Drugstores will be open, though their hours may change.
- Banks will be closed.
- Most SAQ stores will be open on Canada Day, but SQDC stores will be closed.
- The city's public markets will be open on their normal schedules.
Getting around
- STM, Laval and Longueuil buses and the metro will operate on weekend schedules.
- Exo will run buses on Saturday schedules and trains on Sunday skeds.
- Parking meters will still take your money, and all parking restrictions will remain in effect.
Attractions
- Montreal's Botanical Garden will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., though the Planetarium, Biodome and Insectarium will be closed.
- The Pointe-à-Callière museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The McCord Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will be closed.
Latest Audio
-
House call with Dr. Chris LabosDr Chris Labos talks about health, hotels, heat and more with Ken Connors
-
The mental effect of covid with Dr. Syd MillerDr Syd Miller joins Ken to discuss how people have been reacting to the pandemic and how everyone is dealing with things
-