Here's a list of what'll be open and closed for Canada Day

Canadian Flag

Here's a partial rundown of what will be operating normally on Canada Day, and what won't be.

Government services

  • Federal and provincial government offices and service counters will be closed, as will most city of Montreal offices and the Montreal municipal courthouse.
  • The city of Montreal's Ecocentres, however, will be open.
  • There won't be any mail pickup or delivery.
  • Most of Montreal's arenas, pools, sports centres, libraries and other installations are expected to be open. You're being advised to call the 3-1-1 municipal services hotline to double-check on whether your installation is open, and what the opening hours are.
  • Garbage pickup and recycling are expected to be on in most cities and boroughs — except in Outremont, where the collection day will be postponed until Thursday, and in Montreal North, where green collection in sector No. 3 will also be postponed until Thursday.

Shopping and dining

  • Major retail stores, including malls and big-box stores, are expected to be closed on Canada Day, though many smaller stores will be allowed to remain open.
  • Some supermarkets will be closed, but some others, especially smaller ones, are expected to be open. You may want to double-check before heading out for your grocery run.
  • Drugstores will be open, though their hours may change.
  • Banks will be closed.
  • Most SAQ stores will be open on Canada Day, but SQDC stores will be closed.
  • The city's public markets will be open on their normal schedules.

Getting around

  • STM, Laval and Longueuil buses and the metro will operate on weekend schedules.
  • Exo will run buses on Saturday schedules and trains on Sunday skeds.
  • Parking meters will still take your money, and all parking restrictions will remain in effect.

Attractions

  • Montreal's Botanical Garden will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., though the Planetarium, Biodome and Insectarium will be closed.
  • The Pointe-à-Callière museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The McCord Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will be closed.

