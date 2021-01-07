Here's what you can and cannot do under Quebec's COVID-19 curfew
Starting Saturday, a curfew will be in effect in Quebec for all regions except the Nord-du-Quebec administrative region.
Quebecers will need to stay in their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. or risk a fine of up to $6,000. until Feb. 8. Officers can also hand out a $500 fine to young people 14 years old and over.
Below is a breakdown of the new regulations that will come into force on the weekend.
CURFEW EXCEPTIONS
- People are permitted to leave their homes for health-care and humanitarian reasons or priority work
- People who need to obtain medication following a medical appointment are permitted to leave their homes. People accompanying patients to a medical appointment are also permitted to drive them
- People are permitted to go or return to hospitals, clinics or dentist or optometrist offices
- People are permitted to visit a sick or injured parent
- Residents can walk their dogs within one kilometre of their homes
- Gas stations and pharmacies may remain open
- Travel is permitted for those travelling to and from evening classes or laboratories in a recognized school
- Parents are permitted to accompany his or her children to the home of the other parent who has custody of them
- Parents are permitted to accompany a sick child to a hospital
- Those transporting goods and those managing supply chains can continue to operate
- Travellers heading to an airport, bus or train station are permitted to do so
Those permitted to travel during the curfew due to work must ask their employers to download, print out and complete the form on the government's site.
INDOOR OR OUTDOOR VISITORS TO HOMES AND COTTAGES
- Multiple visitors are not permitted at your home from another address
- Private indoor gatherings are not permitted
- Single individuals are permitted to visit from another address
- One informal caregiver is permitted
- Service or support workers are permitted
- People are already hired for work are permitted
CLOSED
- Grocery stores at depanneurs are required to close at 7:30 p.m.
- Ski resorts are required to close for night skiing
- Non-essential businesses and offices (staff is required to work from home)
- Beauty salons
- Restaurant dining areas (delivery only during curfew hours. Pick-up and delivery permitted before 7:30 p.m.)
- Saunas and spas (except for massage therapy services)
- Drop-in daycare centres
- Libraries except for circulation purposes
- Indoor sports activities except for physical education classes in schools, professional sports and identified athlete training with permission from Quebec public health authorities
- Auditoriums, cinemas, theatres, and museums
TOLERATED
- Sports and recreational activities within family bubbles
- Outdoor activities such as walking, skating, skiing and cross-country skiing that are NOT in groups (traffic must be monitored at outdoor sites with controlled access)
- Downhill skiing
- On-site pickup at retail businesses for products purchased online
- Funerals with a maximum of 10 people excluding funeral establishment staff (no food or alcohol may be served)
- Demonstrations, but with mandatory mask-wearing or face covering
- Community organizations' services
EDUCATION RULES
- Childcare services within the accommodation limits (children cannot lose their places if parents decide not to send their children to the childcare service)
- Preschool and elementary education will restart Monday with classes required to operate following public health measures
- Secondary school will continue with distanced learning services until Jan. 18 when classes resume
- Lunch is to be taken with students from one stable classroom group
- Measures do not apply to students with disabilities or those experiencing adjustment or learning difficulties attending a specialized school, special class or the Work-Oriented Training Pathway
- Adult education programs to restart Jan. 18 with distanced education emphasized
- Higher education continued using maximizing distance teaching activities
- Internships and laboratories are maintained for adult education and higher education programs
For all education levels:
- Extracurricular activities are suspended
- School outings and inter-school activities are suspended
- Visitors to schools to be kept to a minimum