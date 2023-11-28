Here's how to access Quebec's provincial parks for free this winter

Quebec is letting people into its provincial parks for three days a week for free this winter, giving nature lovers more access to the great outdoors.

The province is investing $800,000 into the initiative following a successful first edition last winter when there were more than 57,000 free visits.

Last year, free visits were offered two days a week for a total of 24 days – this year, it will be increased to three days a week, for a total of 39 days. The days will be different each week. Consult the calendar for details.

"The benefits of moving in nature and maintaining an active lifestyle are no longer in doubt, especially since in Quebec, we are lucky enough to benefit from the exceptional playground that our national parks and our vast territory represent," said Isabelle Charest, Quebec’s minister responsible for sport, leisure and the outdoors.

"We are proud that the role played by protected natural territories in improving public health is recognized and highlighted. Like last year, the Quebec government's initiative will certainly encourage more people to come and enjoy the benefits of nature, while discovering breathtaking landscapes that belong to them," added SEPAQ interim president and CEO Nelly Rodrigue.

It generally costs $9.55 per day for adults to access SEPAQ provincial parks. Entry is free for people under age 17. SEPAQ recommends reserving a spot online up to 30 days in advance to ensure access to the site.

Equipment rental and paid activities will still come with a charge.