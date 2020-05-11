Here's how to get around the Mount Royal tunnel closure

Construction on the Mount Royal tunnel set to begin on Monday following delays will be ongoing until 2022, causing detours for off-island commuters who rely on it daily.

To compensate, Montreal’s transit network has announced the deployment of three new shuttles for train users.

[While waiting for the REM] ����➕ Monday, the Mount Royal Tunnel will close to resume the construction of the REM. Several mitigation measures have been put into place and several transport options are available.



REM Travel Info ⏩ https://t.co/LqSjtS8IEe pic.twitter.com/ilxDWh3h6e

Those who live in Deux-Montagnes and rely on the exo6 line will only be able to travel between the Deux-Montagnes and Bois-Franc stations moving forward, but can opt for the following transportation to make their way downtown:

The 964 Bois-Franc/Côte-Vertu – a direct link between the Bois-Franc train station and the Côte-Vertu metro station. The shuttle will be synchronized with train schedules.

The 968 Roxboro/Côte-Vertu – which will serve the Roxboro-Pierrrefonds and Sunnybrooke train station areas, to bring passengers to the Côte-Vertu metro station.

The 919 Acadie/Mont-Royal-Namur – which will serve the Canora/Mont-Royal train station areas to bring passengers to the Namur and Acadie metro stations.

Transit users who relied on the tunnel to enter the city from Mascouche can take note that three trains departing in the morning and afternoon will take a different route to reach the central station downtown. Other trains will stop at the Ahuntsic station – from there, users can take a number of express buses to the metro network. They can also transfer at the Sauvé train station to get to the metro, but it may be busy, according to the Societe de transport de Montreal (STM).

Construction on the Mount Royal tunnel will modernize the track so it can accomodate the region's new REM trains.