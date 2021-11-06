Here's how to vote in Montreal's municipal election

Quebec's municipal elections are in full swing across the province as Montreal party leaders make their final pitches to voters heading to the polls.

Still haven't made up your mind on who to vote for? Check out CTV's election coverage for in-depth looks at the main parties' platforms, and key events during the campaign.

If you're planning to cast your ballot this weekend, here’s what you need to know:

HOW DO I VOTE?

Polling stations are open now and close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Stations are located across the island. To find the one for your district, enter your postal code and address number into this page on the Elections Montreal website.

It will give you the location of your nearest polling station and a list of candidates in the running.

According to Elections Montreal, all polling places are universally accessible.

AM I ELIGIBLE?

To be eligible to vote, you must:

Be on the registered list of electors (not sure what this means? See next section);

Be 18 years or older on Nov. 7.

Have met the following conditions by Sept. 1:

Be a Canadian citizen;

Not be under curatorship;

Be domiciled in Montreal and living in Quebec for at least six months or be the owner of a building or occupant of a business in Montreal for at least 12 months.

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

You can check that you are registered to vote on the Elections Montreal website.

Paper notices were also mailed out to Montreal addresses in early October. If you're registered at your current address, your name should appear in the top right corner of the mailed page.

If your name doesn't appear there, or in the online system, it may be too late. The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 18.

WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?

Public health protocols, including wearing a mask, are mandatory.

In addition, you will need:

A black or blue pen or lead pencil;

A piece of ID, such as your health insurance card, driver’s licence, Canadian passport, certificate of Indian status or Canadian Armed Forces card