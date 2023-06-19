iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Here's the information on the Montreal-area federal byelection


voters-in-ndg-westmount-1-6446499-1687173402677

Daniel J. Rowe
CTVNewsMontreal.ca Digital Reporter

One of four federal byelections will take place in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount riding on Monday.

The seat was held by former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau since 2008. He announced his retirement in March.

The candidates from the major parties vying for his spot are:

  •  Laurence Massey, Bloc Quebecois
  •  Mathew Kaminski, Conservative
  •  Jonathan Pedneault, Green
  •  Anna Gainey, Liberal
  •  Jean-Francois Fillion

Sean Carson (Rhinoceros), Yves Gilbert (Christian Heritage), Alex Tainman Montagano (Centrist), Tiny Olinga (People's Party of Canada) and Felix Vincent Ardea (no affiliation) are also on the ballot.

The riding has been a Liberal stronghold since its creation in 2013. The former Notre-Dame-de-Grace--Lachine was won by the NDP in 2011.

Polls open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 9:30 p.m. 

To vote, you need to be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and a resident in the riding since May 15. You will need to also provide proof of your identity and address with a driver's license or any card issued by a Canadian government with a photo and address. 

You can also bring a voter information card with another proof of address. 

A list of valid ids can be found here.

The federal riding of NDG-Westmount.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*