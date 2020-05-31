Here's what'll reopen on Monday, as Quebec's gradual easing of restrictions continues
by Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal
Monday marks the next phase of the gradual reopening of Quebec and the easing of restrictions across the province amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is a list of the types of businesses and services in Quebec that have the green light to reopen as of Monday. (Note: while businesses and services listed below can reopen Monday, some may choose to open at a later date or not at all):
- Daycare centres in the Greater Montreal area
- Courthouses throughout Quebec
- Quebec rental board hearings
- Societe de l'assurance automobile du Quebec (SAAQ) service centres
- Shopping malls outside the Greater Montreal Area
- Campgrounds, marinas and cottage rentals
- Private health services (such as dentistry, optometry and physiotherapy) and hair and beauty salons outside of the Greater Montreal and Joliette areas
- Pet grooming services across Quebec
- Recording studios across Quebec
- Concert halls and other performance venues across Quebec, for the sole purpose of recording concerts or shows without an audience presence
Quebec public health officials are strongly recommending that people wear masks when in stores or other businesses. Some businesses may require the wearing of a face covering.
As of Saturday, 4,439 people have died due to COVID-19 and confirmed cases had reached 50,651, while 16,070 people who contracted COVID-19 had recovered.
