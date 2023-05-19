Here's which roads will be closed for the long weekend in and around Montreal

Those planning trips in and around Montreal for the long weekend should be aware that traffic restrictions will be in place due to road construction on several major routes.

Drivers are best to avoid Highway 20 westbound at the Saint-Pierre interchange, Highway 25 southbound heading towards the La Fontaine tunnel, Highway 13 northbound in Lavala at Highway 440 and other stretches of road listed below.

HIGHWAY 20 / SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in place:

Highway 20 westbound, between Exit 63 (R-138 West, Honoré-Mercier Bridge) and the 1st Avenue entrance.

The Route-138 eastbound ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 westbound / airport.

As a result, the following is a default closure as of Friday at 11 p.m.:

The Pullman Boulevard entrance.

HIGHWAY 25

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect heading southbound on the highway:

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

Exit 4 (Montreal / downtown, Jacques-Cartier bridge).

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Laval, Highway 13 northbound between Exit 15 (A-440, R-148, Dagenais Blvd.) and the entrance to Sainte-Rose Blvd.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Notre-Dame Blvd. and A-440 entrances.

LAVIOLETTE BRIDGE (TROIS-RIVIERES)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at midnight and on Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Two out of four lanes on the bridge. One lane will be open in each direction.

VICTORIA BRIDGE

On Route 112, between Montreal and Saint-Lambert, only one lane will be available from Tuesday to Thursday inclusive, according to the following schedule (outside rush hour):

Montreal-bound, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Towards Saint-Lambert, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

UPCOMING

From May 23 to 29, the ramp leading from Hickmore Street in Montreal to the eastbound service road of Highway 520 (Côte-de-Liesse Road) will be closed.

Starting May 23, for a period of approximately 13 weeks, work will begin on repairing the concrete slab and paving the roadway of Highway 440 (Jean-Noël-Lavoie), between Route 117 (Curé-Labelle Boulevard) and Francis-Hughes Avenue, in Laval.

In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info to find out about current and upcoming road closures on the network.