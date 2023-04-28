Here's what roads will be closed on the weekend in Montreal due to construction

There will be more than one road closure over the weekend due to construction projects in and around Montreal.

Restrictions will be in place in the Saint-Pierre Interchange, on the Pie-IX bridge and the Nuns' Island section of Highway 15, among others.

LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINTE TUNNEL - CANCELLED

The planned work for Saturday night in the tunnel has been cancelled due to weather conditions.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route 138 East ramp (from the Honore-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 West.

From Monday at 5 a.m. to Friday at midnight, one of two lanes on the same ramp will be closed.

From Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Route 138 east between Exit 2 (Clément Street) and the following entrance.

In the interchange, one of two lanes will be closed on the Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to Route 138 West towards the Honoré Mercier Bridge.

MONTREAL-TORONTO BOULEVARD

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Sunday at 3 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Montréal-Toronto Boulevard westbound, between Saint-Jacques and des Érables streets.

From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Montréal-Toronto Boulevard eastbound, between Saint-Joseph Boulevard and Saint-Pierre Avenue.

PIE-IX BRIDGE / ROUTE 125

On Saturday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., and Sunday from 10 p.m. to Monday, 5:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

NORTHBOUND

Between Montreal and Laval, the Pie-IX bridge northbound.

As a result the following are default closures as of midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 9 p.m. on Sunday:

Henri-Bourassa Boulevard entrances (east and west) for Highway 125 North.

The Concorde Boulevard entrances (east and west) for Highway 125 North.

On Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m., Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m. and on Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

SOUTHBOUND

Between Laval and Montreal, the Pie-IX bridge southbound.

As a result, the following is a default closure as of 9 p.m.:

The Concorde Boulevard entrance for Highway 125 South.

HIGHWAY 15 (NUN'S ISLAND SECTOR)

From Friday at midnight to Saturday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Three of four lanes on Highway 15 southbound, at the entrance from the Bonaventure Expressway (A-10) east.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Bonaventure Expressway entrance.

From Saturday at midnight to Sunday at 6 a.m., and on Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., two of four lanes on Highway 15 southbound, between exits 57-S (Boulevard de l'Île-des-Soeurs) and 57-N (Chemin de la Pointe-Nord), will be closed.

On Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., one of four lanes on Highway 15 southbound, between exits 57-S (de l'Île-des-Soeurs Blvd.) and 57-N (chemin de la Pointe-Nord), will be closed.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Friday at midnight to Saturday at 7 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

One of two lanes on the bridge in both directions.

LAVIOLETTE BRIDGE (TROIS-RIVIERES)

On Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at midnight, and on Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Two of four lanes on the bridge. One lane will be open in each direction.

MONTREAL

In the Ville-Marie borough, two of three northbound lanes and one of three southbound lanes will be closed on De Lorimier Avenue at Sainte-Catherine Street on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.