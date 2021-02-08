Here's what's open and closed as Quebec's lockdown measures ease on Feb. 8

Some shops and services reopened their doors on Monday after being closed for weeks in Quebec as the province returned to a system of regional restrictions.

Although Montreal remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Quebec, non-essential businesses including hair and beauty salons are allowed to reopen.

Museums and libraries are also open, with limited circulation.

Outdoor activities can resume, with a maximum of four people per group. Curfew orders will remain the same for most of Quebec.

"Efforts made over the past few weeks are paying off and a number of indicators are improving in Montreal,” said Montreal Health Director Mylene Drouin in a release from the city. “However, the situation in the city remains fragile.”

“We must stay vigilant, especially with the potential arrival of variants that spread more easily and until we can protect the most vulnerable populations through vaccination.”

Gatherings in private homes and properties are still prohibited, and office workers will still need to work from home.

Universities and CEGEPs can now invite students back to campus, with class capacities capped at 50 per cent.

Theaters, restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas and performance halls will remain closed in red zones.

While 90 per cent of Quebecers are still in red zones, some areas where the virus is less present have been allowed to open up a little more.

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Côte-Nord and Nord-du-Québec are now considered orange zones.

In those areas, outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are now allowed. Restaurants and gyms can reopen at a limited capacity, and the 8 p.m. curfew has been delayed to 9:30 p.m.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced the changes last Tuesday, in a process he called a “small deconfinement.”

Across Quebec, businesses deemed non-essential have been closed since Dec. 25.

They were set to reopen on Jan. 11, but the deadline was postponed to Feb. 8 as the province continued to deal with large outbreaks and high rates of hospitalization.

As of Sunday morning, an average of over 1,000 people test positive for COVID-19 in Quebec every day.

-- With files from the Canadian Press and CTV News reporter Daniel J Rowe.