Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day next Monday in Montreal

The City of Montreal released a list of all services that will be closed on Labour Day (Sept. 4) next week. For services and centres not mentioned in the city's list, contact the facility directly.

CLOSED

Access Montreal offices (BAM)

City of Montreal permit counters

Montreal public libraries

Culture houses

Community centres

Montreal courtrooms

Service counters at 557 Gosford Street, 303 Notre-Dame Street, 7275 Sherbrooke Street East, 1405 de l'Eglise Street (Saint-Laurent) and 777 Newman Boulevard (LaSalle)

SAQ stores except those in public markets and SAQ Express stores.

All SQDC stores

Most major banks

Grocery stores

OPEN

Online services. Applications received on Monday will be processed Tuesday

All collection services (household waste, recycling, food waste etc.)

Ecocentres

Biodome

Biosphere

Botanical Garden

Insectarium

Planetarium

The city said that sports facilities hours vary from borough to borough and recommends contacting the locations directly before heading to them.