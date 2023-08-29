iHeartRadio
Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day next Monday in Montreal


image.jpg

The City of Montreal released a list of all services that will be closed on Labour Day (Sept. 4) next week. For services and centres not mentioned in the city's list, contact the facility directly.

CLOSED

  • Access Montreal offices (BAM)
  • City of Montreal permit counters
  • Montreal public libraries
  • Culture houses
  • Community centres
  • Montreal courtrooms
  • Service counters at 557 Gosford Street, 303 Notre-Dame Street, 7275 Sherbrooke Street East, 1405 de l'Eglise Street (Saint-Laurent) and 777 Newman Boulevard (LaSalle)
  • SAQ stores except those in public markets and SAQ Express stores.
  • All SQDC stores
  • Most major banks
  • Grocery stores

OPEN

  • Online services. Applications received on Monday will be processed Tuesday
  • All collection services (household waste, recycling, food waste etc.)
  • Ecocentres
  • Biodome
  • Biosphere
  • Botanical Garden
  • Insectarium
  • Planetarium

The city said that sports facilities hours vary from borough to borough and recommends contacting the locations directly before heading to them. 

