Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day next Monday in Montreal
The City of Montreal released a list of all services that will be closed on Labour Day (Sept. 4) next week. For services and centres not mentioned in the city's list, contact the facility directly.
CLOSED
- Access Montreal offices (BAM)
- City of Montreal permit counters
- Montreal public libraries
- Culture houses
- Community centres
- Montreal courtrooms
- Service counters at 557 Gosford Street, 303 Notre-Dame Street, 7275 Sherbrooke Street East, 1405 de l'Eglise Street (Saint-Laurent) and 777 Newman Boulevard (LaSalle)
- SAQ stores except those in public markets and SAQ Express stores.
- All SQDC stores
- Most major banks
- Grocery stores
OPEN
- Online services. Applications received on Monday will be processed Tuesday
- All collection services (household waste, recycling, food waste etc.)
- Ecocentres
- Biodome
- Biosphere
- Botanical Garden
- Insectarium
- Planetarium
The city said that sports facilities hours vary from borough to borough and recommends contacting the locations directly before heading to them.