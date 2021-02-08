Here's what's open and closed under Quebec's new lockdown measures

Some shops and services reopened their doors on Monday after being closed for weeks in Quebec as the province returned to a system of regional restrictions.

Although Montreal remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Quebec, non-essential businesses, including hair and beauty salons will reopen.

"Efforts made over the past few weeks are paying off and a number of indicators are improving in Montreal,” said Montreal Health Director Mylene Drouin in a release from the city. “However, the situation in the city remains fragile.”

“We must stay vigilant, especially with the potential arrival of variants that spread more easily and until we can protect the most vulnerable populations through vaccination.”

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wrote on social media inviting people to return to shop at the city’s local businesses “to support them during this difficult period.”

“For all your purchases, think first of our local businesses,” she wrote.

Here’s what life will look like under the province’s new rules:

A RETURN TO REGIONAL ZONING

While 90 per cent of Quebecers remain under red zone rules, some areas where the virus is less present will be allowed to open up a little more.

These regions include Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Côte-Nord and Nord-du-Québec.

CURFEW

Curfew orders remain the same for most of Quebec, with stay-at-home orders in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In areas that have transitioned into orange zones, curfew will start from 9:30 p.m. and go to 5 a.m.

RETAIL

Retailers, including shopping malls, are allowed to reopen in red and orange zones with restricted capacity.

HAIR SALONS

Hair and beauty salons can reopen with restricted capacity.

RESTAURANTS AND BARS

In red zones, restaurants will have to settle for delivery and take out only.

In orange zones, people can dine-in with a maximum of two adults per table, who may be accompanied by their children under the age of 18.

Bars are still closed everywhere.

SCHOOLS

Measures remain unchanged for elementary and high schools. In person classes continue for students who wish to attend.

On-campus learning can resume in universities and CEGEPs with class capacity capped at 50 per cent. All staff and students must wear a surgical mask when possible. Masks will be provided to schools by the province.

SPORTS AND RECREATION

In red zones, outdoor activities are limited to four people per group. More than four can gather if they are all from the same household.

In orange zones, up to eight people can gather from different households.

Indoor activities are still prohibited in red zones. In orange zones, they are limited to two people from different households, or one family group.

LIBRARIES AND MUSEUMS

Libraries can reopen for pick up.

Museums (museum institutes, biodomes, planetariums, insectariums, botanical gardens, aquariums, zoos and walkthroughs) are open with restricted attendance.

The #MMFA reopens February 11, 2021!

What a feeling to be able to write this!!https://t.co/W0no05uHu8

PRIVATE GATHERINGS

Private gatherings are still prohibited, except that one visitor is allowed to provide a service, offer support or to visit a person living alone.

WORSHIP AND FUNERALS

Places of worship are open for a maximum of 10 people in red zones, and 25 people in orange zones.

In both zones, up to 25 people may attend a funeral at a time.

CINEMAS, AUDITORIUMS

In red zones, cinemas and auditoriums remain closed.

In orange zones, cinemas and auditoriums will open on Feb. 26. All attendants must wear surgical masks.