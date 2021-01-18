Here's what you need to know about Montreal's snow removal operation

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — After the first major snowfall of the winter, snow removal began in Montreal Sunday at 7 a.m.

According to the City of Montreal’s Info-Neige site, as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the city’s snow removal operation was 29 per cent complete.

The fastest-moving boroughs are:

Saint-Laurent (44 per cent complete)

Ville-Marie (37 per cent complete)

Lachine (37 per cent complete)

Those lagging furthest behind are:

Pierrefonds-Roxboro (19 per cent complete)

Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles: (20 per cent complete)

Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (21 per cent complete)

See the full list here

The City of Montreal announced that "incentive parking lots" are now available free of charge to help alleviate the stress of trying to find a place to park outside of the curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

A map on the city's website allows residents to verify when their street will be cleared and the location of incentive lots.

In general, boroughs put up temporary no parking signs before 3 p.m. for clearing that will take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., and before 8 p.m. for clearing that will take place the next day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The site also includes a link where residents can monitor the progress of snow removal in each borough.

Seniors or those with reduced mobility can apply for assistance from community organizations to plow their entranceways and driveways on the city's site free of charge.

City crews start spreading salt and gravel on sidewalks as soon as they become slippery, and they begin plowing with 2.5 centimetres of snow on the ground.

PRIVATE CLEARING

In most Montreal boroughs, it is prohibited to clear snow onto the sidewalk or street from a private entrance or parking area.

Snow must be kept on residents' properties. Those without space to put snow can contact the borough, as some provide public spaces for those with a permit.

Snow removal companies must be authorized to dump snow at an authorized spot.