iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Here's where public-service workers are striking in Montreal


image.jpg

Picket lines sprung up at around 250 locations across Canada, including Montreal on Wednesday morning.

The Government of Canada and the Public Service Alliance of Canada remain at odds on key contract issues involving around 155,000 federal public servants, 35,000 of which work for the Canada Revenue Agency.

The following are the five locations in the Montreal region where picket lines are:

  • ARC / VAC - 305 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Montreal (from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
  • Service Canada - 5160, Décarie Boulevard, Montreal (from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
  • Base militaire de Longue Pointe - 6769 Notre-Dame Street East, Montreal  (from 6 a.m. to noon)
  • Service Canada - 1225 St-Charles Street West, Longueuil (from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
  • ARC - 3250 Lapinière Boulevard, Brossard (from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

LISTEN on CJAD 800 Radio: Mulcair on the effects of a public service strike

 

 

With files from The Canadian Press. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*