Here's where public-service workers are striking in Montreal
Picket lines sprung up at around 250 locations across Canada, including Montreal on Wednesday morning.
The Government of Canada and the Public Service Alliance of Canada remain at odds on key contract issues involving around 155,000 federal public servants, 35,000 of which work for the Canada Revenue Agency.
The following are the five locations in the Montreal region where picket lines are:
- ARC / VAC - 305 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Montreal (from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Service Canada - 5160, Décarie Boulevard, Montreal (from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Base militaire de Longue Pointe - 6769 Notre-Dame Street East, Montreal (from 6 a.m. to noon)
- Service Canada - 1225 St-Charles Street West, Longueuil (from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- ARC - 3250 Lapinière Boulevard, Brossard (from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
LISTEN on CJAD 800 Radio: Mulcair on the effects of a public service strike
With files from The Canadian Press.