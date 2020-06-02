iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Here’s where to get a free face mask in the Montreal metro this week

metro masks
By Katelyn Thomas

MONTREAL -- Montreal’s transit agency (the STM) has begun distributing 235,000 free, reusable face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic this week as health officials continue to strongly recommend for Montrealers to wear them when they’re out and about. 

Specifically, the Quebec government has asked – but hasn’t made it mandatory – for Quebecers to wear face coverings on public transit and in stores, as the province moves towards gradual deconfinement. 

Some stores have made the decision to only let in customers who wear masks.

Here’s a detailed map the STM drew up for people who would like to get a free mask on their commute.

MONTREAL MASK METRO MAP

Premier François Legault has asked people who are in a position to purchase their own masks to do so, to make sure those who don’t have the means benefit from the free option. He’s also encouraging folks who plan to buy their own to support Quebec merchants.

The STM is asking people who opt for single-use masks to dispose of them properly in the network’s many garbage cans.

Below is a tutorial on how to make your own mask: 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error