Here's who will be allowed to enter Quebec as province prepares for Ontario border closure
A day before the border with Ontario will largely be closed, the Quebec government announced specifics of the plan to limit travel between the two provinces.
According to a statement from the Public Security Ministry, only a select group of people will be permitted to enter the province by road from Ontario. Those include:
- People who have a main residence in Quebec
- Those who have a secondary residence in the province and must maintain it
- Are travelling for humanitarian purposes
- Are travelling to obtain care or services required by their health or provide such services to another person
- Are entering Quebec to work or attend an educational institution
- Are coming to comply with a court judgement, respond to a subpoena or exercise parental custody rights
- Are an employee of a federal public service whose workplace is located in the province and whose presence is required by their employer
- Are transporting good to Quebec or within Quebec
- Are crossing Quebec to access a primary residence outside the province
The government also specified that people entering the province from Ontario to return to their main residence must self-isolate there for 14 days. Some exceptions apply, such as those who are in the province for humanitarian reasons or to give or obtain medical care.
As of Monday, drivers leaving Quebec will have to go through an Ontario Provincial Police checkpoint. Those not travelling for one of the reasons listed above will be turned around.
In April, 2020, the Quebec government shut down the border between Ottawa and Gatineau to prevent the spread of COVID-19.