Here we go again! A cocktail of snow, rain and freezing rain moving in for the weekend

Expect a slippery drive to kick off the weekend. A Colorado-low will move into Quebec on Saturday and it is expected to bring a mix of rain, snow and even freezing rain with it. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements warning of the mixed bag of weather.

The Montreal-area could see a brief period of freezing precipitation early Saturday morning, but most of the precipitation in the city will fall in the form of rain as temperatures quickly climb above the freezing mark. The city could see about 15 millimetres of rainfall.

Areas just north of the Saint-Lawrence could see some ice build-up, causing slick roads and sidewalks.





Heavy snow is expected further north in Quebec.

As the system tracks east, and wet weather tapers off in Montreal Saturday night, damaging winds will be possible.

After a quick shot of cold air this week, bringing below-average temperatures and Montreal's first minus double-digit reading of the season (Dec 8: -11 degrees Celsius), a big pattern change is on the way. Warmer air will push into Southern Quebec beginning Friday. Daytimes highs on most days will be above average and above the freezing mark. The warm trend is expected to continue until Christmas.



