Heritage Regional High School evacuated after 'threatening comments': Longueuil police

Heritage Regional High School in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, was evacuated by Longueuil police (SPAL) Monday after reports that "threatening comments" had been made.

Police said Monday morning all school activities, including classes, are suspended and officers are at the school as part of a "preventative intervention."

Later in the morning, police said the minor alleged to have caused the threat was being interrogated and that at no time was anyone in or around the school in danger.

The school, located on Chambly Street, west of Highway 30, confirmed it is closed for the day.

"All buses have been asked to turn around and return home," the school wrote. "If you have dropped your child off for an early practice, we ask that you come pick them up as soon as possible."

School principal Sujata Saha sent a letter to parents saying that after collaborating with police, authorities found that threat did not come from a Heritage student.

"We always take safety very seriously and will continue to take action when a perceived threat to our school is reported to us," reads the letter. "We understand that this may cause you concern, but we would rather err on the side of caution."

The letter adds that there is no longer a threat to students, and the school will reopen Tuesday.

It is the second time the school has contacted police in the past week.

"Last Thursday, we received information that required us to contact the police, who took quick action," reads an earlier letter from Saha. "That event did not involve an individual with any ties to our school, but did require a large police presence due to the proximity of the school. Last Thursday’s event is unrelated to the decision to close the school today."

The letter continues that a threat on social media prompted school authorities to contact police.