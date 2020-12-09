Hero Montrealer honoured for saving a stranger's life

A Montreal man who saved a stranger from certain death is being recognized for his heroism.

Rodrick Rodney was driving just blocks away from the small salon he owns in November when he saw a man about to jump of the Pare St. overpass onto the Decarie Expressway.

“I put my car in park and I started to head towards him, but he had already climbed up on the railing, sat down, turned around and let go, so it was just a matter of seconds before I put my hand over him and grabbed him,” said Rodney.

The good samaritan quickly found himself in trouble, too.

“When he leaped over, I grabbed his shirt and it started to tear off, so I got ahold of his pants with his belt so it was a solid spot to hold on,” he said. “Both of us were dangling over the highway.”

Two other strangers soon intervened.

“I remember someone came and assisted me and that person held me when I pulled up the gentleman. When i reached the top, I got help to pull him over.”

Rodney's heroism was immediately recognized by the Montreal police, who gave him an honorary plaque. Now, NDG-Cote-des-Neiges Mayor Sue Montgomery has awarded him a copy of a congratulatory motion adopted by the borough council.

While Rodney's heroic act had a happy ending, not all stories do. In Quebec, there's an average of three suicides per day, around three times the number of people who die in car crashes in the province. Jerome Goudreault of the Quebec Association for Suicide Prevention said that thus far, the COVID-19 pandemic has not led to an increase in that number.