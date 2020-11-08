iHeartRadio
Hidden mustard and potent vitamins: Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports recalls

image.jpg

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) reported recalls on several products on Sunday.

ISAGENIX INTERNATIONAL

The agency identified an over-fortification of vitamin products manufactured by Isagenix International, who has issued a recall on several kinds of Isalean bars and shakes.

#CFIArecall Updated Food Recall Warning (over-fortification of vitamins) - Certain Isagenix brand Isalean products https://t.co/vcjCJCEsae

— Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@InspectionCan) November 8, 2020

If you have a recalled product in your home, throw it out, says the CFIA.

TREE OF LIFE

Tree of Life Canada is recalling Sharwood's brand Tikka Curry Paste has been recalled because the label failed to mention mustard, a potential allergen, as an ingredient.

The curry was sold in Quebec and across Canada.

The CFIA will verify that recalled products are no longer available for purchase.

