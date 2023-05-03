High gas prices aren't deterring Canadians from road trips, new poll shows

Natasha O'Neill

CTVNews.ca Writer

High gas prices this summer are not going to deter Canadians from taking road trips, a new survey by the Angus Reid Forum found.

The survey by the polling company was commissioned by Toyota Canada and surveyed 1, 512 adults between April 5 and 10. The results were published May 3.

Of those planning a road trip this summer, 43 per cent say gasoline prices have impacted their plans, but few (8 per cent) say they have cancelled their trip as a result.

The majority of people, 74 per cent, are still planning a road trip, but about a third say they will try to lower costs elsewhere.

More than half of people are looking to find cheaper accommodations to cut costs, and 47 per cent say they are planning to dine out less.

Some said they're taking more drastic measures by travelling shorter distances (31 per cent), spending fewer days on the road than originally planned (30 per cent) and 26 per cent will visit fewer attractions along the way.

It's clear Canadians are looking to reduce money spent on gasoline, with 38 per cent saying fuel efficiency is the single most important feature in a vehicle.

At the same time, 78 per cent of respondents said they were worried about long road trips with electric vehicles.

"While battery electric vehicles can be great options for those who can afford them and have somewhere to charge them, it's clear that we also need to provide Canadian drivers with other, more affordable options that will not only help them reduce their carbon emissions but also meet their budgets and needs," Stephen Beatty, vice-president of corporate at Toyota Canada, said in a press release.

WHEN ARE CANADIANS GOING?

Despite gasoline prices, Canadians are looking to take a weekend getaway road trip this summer.

About 67 per cent say their trip will take place over a weekend or long weekend, with half the respondents intending on driving less than 10 hours in total.

A small portion (15 per cent) say they are planning to drive for three days or more.

The purpose of the trips, respondents said, is mostly to relax (71 per cent), with some (44 per cent) saying they are heading out on an adventure.

According to the poll, 86 per cent of residents from Saskatchewan say they are taking a road trip this year, a contrast to the 64 per cent of Manitobans, which is "significantly less" than the 74 per cent national average.

Albertans (60 per cent) are planning to spend less on accommodations this summer to ease the effects of inflation.

Of those who are heading out on the road, the overwhelming majority of respondents (80 per cent) will travel with their families this year. These types of vacations are the top priority in Atlantic Canada and Alberta, with 89 per cent and 84 per cent of road trippers, respectively, planning a family getaway.

Methodology:

For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The survey was offered in both English and French.