High heat, humidity in Montreal as construction holiday comes to an end

image.jpg

Quebec's construction holiday is expected to end the way it started -- with stifling heat and humidity.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for southwestern Quebec.

Daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to climb to the low 30s, and humidity will make it feel like the low 40s.

The agency is reminding people that these conditions pose an elevated risk for heat illness, such as heat stroke and exhaustion.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of water before getting thirsty, stay in cool places and schedule outdoor activities during cooler times of the day.

Outdoor workers are encouraged to take frequent breaks.

There is also an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms along the Saint Lawrence Valley on Sunday as a cold front digs into the hot and humid air mass.

That cold front may bring relief on Monday, when the daytime highs are expected to be near seasonal.

