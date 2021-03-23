High-school students across Quebec to return to school in person full-time

Quebec high-school students, even in the hard-hit red zones across the province, will be going back to school in person full-time.

Premier François Legault said it was one of two easing of rules the province can afford to make as its COVID-19 rates continues to stay, more or less, on a plateau.

Students in grades Secondary 3, 4 and 5, as of March 29, "will stop the hybrid system... they will go to school every day," Legault said.

"And for me that is wonderful news, because that's where our children should be, in school every day."

The province is also reopening lunch rooms in most seniors' homes after completing vaccination in that sector, he said, which should allow those elderly residents more social contact.

While Quebec has seen a steadier, more encouraging set of numbers than many other jurisdictions that Legault name-checked, including Michigan, New Jersey and British Columbia, it still needs to be careful, with variants overtaking the original virus.

Right now, about 30 per cent of new cases in Quebec are variants, he said, and "next month most of the new cases will be variants."

He also sent a "special warning" to people in Outaouais and the Saguenay, saying their cases have been going up and they need to take care to act within the rules and avoid visiting others.

ONE MILLION VACCINATED AS OF TODAY

Vaccination continues to dramatically ramp up, with Quebec hitting the one-million mark Tuesday.

Legault, who is 63, also said he plans to get vaccinated himself next Friday in Montreal, as appointments have now opened for those 60 and older.

He said he's not sure which vaccine he'll be offered, but he'll take whichever one he's given, and it just remains to be seen whether he can be as "brave" as Christian Dubé, Legault said jokingly, referencing the health minister's publicized shot last week.

Legault made the remarks in a press conference that's ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.