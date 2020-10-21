Highway 20 above Dorval Circle closed for several weeks for emergency work

Quebec's Transport Minister announced on Tuesday the closure of the Highway 20 overpasses above the Dorval Circle for emergency repairs.

The closure, which will last for several weeks, is for urgent work on the two overpasses above Highway 520. The Dorval Circle under Highway 20 will also be closed.

“We saw some cracks and then we figured out the source. We made an investigation and that was the solution that's been established a few days ago,” said Gilles Payer of Transport Quebec.

The ministry is suggesting drivers avoid the area in the coming weeks as crews will work on "embankment stabilization in order to shore the overpasses," according to a news release. "Since this work causes vibrations, the MTQ is taking no risks and is closing the entire structure."

The work will be carried out 24/7, the ministry said, with a goal of reopening one lane in each direction as soon as possible.

The announcement of the closure was sudden because the work is urgent, said Transport Quebec.

“My initial thought is, ‘Why did they find this out all of a sudden?’ Ever since the collapse of the de Souvenir and de la Concorde overpasses years ago, my understanding is there's a very disciplined inspection of overpasses,” said traffic analyst Rick Leckner.

Transport Quebec said the last inspection at the Dorval Circle was carried out in August 2018.

Drivers can opt for Highway 40 instead or service roads near the 20. Detours will be marked with temporary signs.

Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau said he’s concerned drivers will clog roads in the borough.

“What we're afraid is that the traffic is going to start taking over our local streets, which are not made for the volume of traffic,” he said.

The highway isn't expected to reopen until late November.