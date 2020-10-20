Highway 20 to shut down for several weeks at Dorval Circle

Motorists are being advised to steer clear of the Dorval Circle for the next few weeks.

As of Tuesday evening, Highway 20 will be shut down in both directions at the Dorval Circle for a period of six weeks, while emergency repairs are carried out on the overpasses above.

The roads beneath the overpasses will also be closed.

Motorists are being advised to use Highway 40 as an alternative route.

CJAD 800 traffic expert Rick Leckner says things like this shouldn't be happening.

"You're talking about a major access to the airport, to the West Island," Leckner told CJAD 800's Elias Makos. "Something terribly went wrong, and it's easy to criticize, but obviously, this is unacceptable."

Earlier this month, the transport department announced the closure of two of three lanes on Highway 20 above the 520 in both directions, after cracks were discovered in the overpasses during refurbishing work this summer. Trucks were also barred from the roadway for an indefinite period.