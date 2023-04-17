iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Highway 40 closure expected to cause traffic troubles this weekend


Source: CNW Group/Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

A major closure along Montreal's Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) is expected to cause heavy traffic congestion this weekend, warns Transport Quebec.

Highway 40 will be closed in both directions from West of Langelier Boulevard to Highway 25. Service roads will also be closed in each direction.

The following closures will be in effect from Saturday at 10 p.m. until 11 a.m. the next day:

Highway 40 (Metropolitan)

  • Eastbound between exit 78 - Langelier Boulevard/des Galeries-d'Anjou Boulevard and the entrances from Highway 25
  • Westbound between exit 80 -N - A-25 NORD / Laval and the entrance from Langelier Boulevard

The following ramps in the Anjou interchange :

  • A-25 north to A-40 west
  • A-25 south to A-40 west
  • A-40 east to A-25 north
  • A-40 east to A-25 south

des Galeries d' Anjou Boulevard

  • Complete closure above Highway 40.

The following closures will be in effect from Saturday at 9 p.m. until 2 p.m. the next day:

Highway 40 service roads (Metropolitain Blvd East)

  • Eastbound between des Halles Avenue and the entrance from the shopping center
  • Westbound between Jarry Street East and de Neuville Avenue
  • The ramp leading from du Champ-d'Eau Street to the service road of Highway 40 East

The closure is related to the $26.2M project to replace part of the Galeries d'Anjou overpass built in 1975.

The new structure will have a cycling path and wider sidewalks.

Work began in 2021 and is expected to wrap up in 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*