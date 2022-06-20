iHeartRadio
Highway 40 partially closed after fiery collision between car, overpass

A vehicle caught fire after colliding with an overpass on Highway 40 near Saint-Lazare. (Ian Wood/CTV News)

A man is dead after his vehicle caught fire when it collided with an overpass on Highway 40 near Saint-Lazare, west of Montreal.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the collision happened just before 4 a.m. Monday near the Côte-Saint-Charles exit at kilometre 22.

Highway 40 is still closed eastbound after a car collided with the underpass support on Chemin Cote Saint Charles. It caught fire and torched the concrete overpass. There’s only a pile of rubble left. Police confirm one person is dead. @CTVMontreal https://t.co/Eb7BrQoBWP pic.twitter.com/s1UZnIEr8w

— Ian Wood (@iangwood) June 20, 2022

The man was ejected from his car, an electric Tesla, on impact and was declared dead at the scene.

The vehicle caught fire soon after and firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze.

Transportation officials are working to check the structural integrity of the overpass following the collision.

As a result, the eastbound Highway 40 between kilometres 17 (R-201) and 26 (Daoust Road), as well as the access ramps at Côte-Saint-Charles, are closed to traffic.

The westbound lanes have since been reopened.

Suivi -- À Saint-Lazare, #A40 est (Transcanadienne), à la hauteur de Côte-St-Charles // collision véhicule et viaduc, avec bris à la structure // #A40 FERMÉE direction EST entre #R201 (km 17) et Chemin Daoust (km 26)��

— Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) June 20, 2022
