Highway closures around Montreal this weekend

There are a few road closures drivers should take note of this weekend as they make their way around the greater Montreal area.

One will affects users of Highway 13. The northbound side will be closed completely between Exit 2 (Hickmore road and Louis-A-Amos) and the entrance to the Trans-Canada east.

HIGHWAY 13

Default closures as of Friday at 11 p.m.:

Hickmore / Louis Amos entrance

Cote-de-Liesse expressway (A-520) East and West ramps

the ramp from Highway 13 north (Exit 3-W) to Cote-de-Liesse expressway west (A-520 west)

Highway 13 southbound will also be affected, between Exit 6 (A-40) and the Cote-de-Liesse (A-520 west) entrance

Default closures as of 10 p.m. (Friday, Saturday and Sunday):

entrances from Trans-Canada Highway service roads A-40 (east and west)

Default closures as of Friday 11 p.m:

Hickmore / Louis Amos entrance

TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY

The Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) in the West Island will be closed at Anciens Combattants Boulevard, however, the service road will remain open.