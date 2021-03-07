iHeartRadio
Hillary Clinton's co-author comes to defense of imperiled Mile-End bookstore

image.jpg

The author of a series of popular Quebec books and co-author of a future book with former American Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is coming to the defence of a Mile-End bookstore that's threatened by rising rent.

Louise Penny, the writer behind the Armand Gamache Investigates novels, currently lives in Estrie but once called the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough home. On Friday, she took to her Facebook page to encourage residents to continue frequenting local shops.

“We need to support and defend our bookstores. They are a vital part of a vibrant community, like all small, independent businesses,” she wrote.

By Sunday, the past nearly 10,000 likes and thousands of shares.

Penny has gained international attention for her upcoming collaboration on a mystery novel with Clinton.

She gave kudos to a citizen movement called Mile-End Ensemble, which has rallied around the S.W. Welch bookstore.

“People are welcome to bring a book and read in line while they wait their turn to buy a book in store (if they can afford it) and come together to support history, culture and Mile-End small business owners,” she wrote.

An event scheduled for March 13 has been dubbed “Who still buys books today?”The event's name is a reference to a comment made by the owner of the bookstore's St-Viateur St. building, who had suggested the store's business model was outdated.

This article was produced with financial assistance from the Facebook and The Canadian Press News Scholarships. 

