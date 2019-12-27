'Historic anglos' to Halloween postponed: These were the most-read stories of 2019 on CTVNewsMontreal.ca
We've crunched the numbers, and here are the Top 10 most-read stories of 2019 on CTVNewsMontreal.ca.
It's an eclectic and not entirely predictable list that runs the gamut from politics to organized crime to, er, an alligator crossing a Montreal street.
If you missed any of them, you can catch up via the links below.
Have a a great end to 2019 and a happy 2020! (Who knows what next year's list will hold?)
- Air Canada staff will no longer greet ‘ladies and gentlemen’ onboard planes
- Canadian geologist will spend Christmas behind bars in Dubai
- Ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
- Zombie Boy’s death was an accident: Coroner’s report
- Halloween postponed: Montreal, other cities, urge trick-or-treaters to wait a day due to bad weather
- Sportswriter Jonah Keri Granted bail following assault charges
- Denis Villenuve named filmmaker of the decade by the Hollywood Critics Association
- An alligator was spotted crossing a Montreal street
- Reputed Montreal Mafia leader Andrew Scoppa killed in Pierrefonds
- Quebec’s ‘historic anglophones’ will be identified by Bill 101: Legault
