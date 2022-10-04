iHeartRadio
'Historic breakthrough': Quebec solidaire squeezes out a victory in Verdun


image.jpg

It was a close call, but Quebec solidaire (QS) scored a win in the Montreal electoral district of Verdun, a Liberal stronghold since riding lines were reconfigured in 1965. 

The race was neck-and-neck between QS and the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), with the former scoring 30.8 per cent (9,562) of votes and the latter 29.3 per cent (9,101).

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) trailed not-too-far behind with 23 per cent of the vote (7,150).

The candidate who will represent the riding is Alejandra Zaga Mendez, party president since 2021.

Consistent with the QS party's values on climate, Mendez holds a Ph.D. in sustainable development and conservation from the Universite du Quebec.

The candidate, who immigrated to Quebec from Peru at age 14, unseated the Liberal party's Isabelle Melancon, the riding's representative in the National Assembly since 2016.

QS called Mendez's win a "historic breakthrough" on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"The citizens of Verdun, like those and all of Quebec, can count on his environmental expertise at the National Assembly!" the Tweet reads.

PERCÉE HISTORIQUE DANS VERDUN ��

Alejandra Zaga Mendez est élue députée solidaire de Verdun. ��

Les citoyens et citoyennes de Verdun comme ceux et tout le Québec pourront compter sur son expertise environnementale à l’Assemblée nationale!#polqc #qc2022 pic.twitter.com/AbCJ39v8RL

— Québec solidaire (@QuebecSolidaire) October 4, 2022

As for the rest of the party, results were mixed. While QS received the second-highest number of votes (633,292) next to the CAQ

(1,681,997), it will not form the official opposition.

At 589,801 votes, the Liberals will have 21 candidates representing them in Quebec City, while QS will have 11.  

