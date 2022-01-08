iHeartRadio
-12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Hit-and-run driver arrested after causing 5 collisions on the Montreal's Metropolitaine Expressway

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A young driver was arrested after allegedly causing no less than five collisions late Friday night on the Metropolitan Expressway in Montreal's Anjou borough.

Police were called around 11 p.m. on Highway 40, at kilometer 73, eastbound, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his 40s in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital, and his condition stabalized by Saturday morning.

A 26-year-old male was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of alcohol. A blood sample was taken to determine his blood-alcohol level. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

The young man could face charges of impaired driving, dangerous driving and drug trafficking, the SQ said.

A collision investigator was dispatched to the scene to investigate the collisions.

The highway was reopened by 4 a.m.

Police were not able to specify details about the collisions Saturday morning, but mentioned that it was not a pile-up.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 8, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error