Hit-and-run driver runs red light, crashes into car that strikes elderly pedestrian

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is actively searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run accident that occurred Saturday night in Drummondville.

An elderly man suffered serious injuries in the collision.

According to SQ information, patrol officers from the Drummond MRC station received a call at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Saturday concerning a hit-and-run on Saint-Joseph Blvd., near the intersection of Saint-Alphonse St.

According to SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus, "a driver crossed the intersection on St. Joseph Boulevard without paying attention to the red light."

He then hit another vehicle that was in the intersection. This second car then struck a 73-year-old pedestrian.

The victim reportedly lost consciousness at the scene before being rushed to a hospital. The man regained consciousness at the hospital, but his condition remains serious, and he had to be transferred to a hospital in Trois-Rivières.

The driver of the struck vehicle, a 53-year-old woman, also had to be transported to the hospital to treat minor injuries in her case.

As for the driver that allegedly caused the accident, he fled the scene of the accident and is actively sought by police," Scholtus said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 2, 2022. 

