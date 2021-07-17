iHeartRadio
Hoax phone call leads to large police operation in Terrebonne

image.jpg

A major police operation in Terrebonne turned out to be triggered by a hoax on Saturday.

According to the Terrebonne-Ste-Anne-des-Plaines-Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police force, officers responded to a call where a man indicated he had just killed loved ones and was threatening to commit suicide.

Police on the scene erected a perimeter, evacuated a nearby park and conducted searches of the apartments in the building. That search found nothing and the people forced from their homes were able to return.

According to police, a check on the call lead them to believe that the person who placed it was not at the address in question. Efforts will be made to trace the actual origin of the call.

Police said the case will be submitted to the department's Criminal Investigation Section for further action and a search for the person behind the call.  

