Hockey Quebec suspends games until next year due to rise of COVID-19 cases

Hockey Quebec has cancelled all games until Jan. 9 due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Teams affiliated with the sports federation will still be able to train, confirmed the board of directors.

The decision was made in the wake of the Quebec government's decision to once again impose strict measures to combat the increase in COVID-19 cases across the province.

"Hockey Quebec wants to participate in the collective effort to curb the spread of the virus, while allowing our youth to remain active," said the organization.

Last Thursday, Hockey Canada cancelled its tournaments.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 21, 2021.