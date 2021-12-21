iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Hockey Quebec suspends games until next year due to rise of COVID-19 cases

image.jpg

Hockey Quebec has cancelled all games until Jan. 9 due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Teams affiliated with the sports federation will still be able to train, confirmed the board of directors.

The decision was made in the wake of the Quebec government's decision to once again impose strict measures to combat the increase in COVID-19 cases across the province.

"Hockey Quebec wants to participate in the collective effort to curb the spread of the virus, while allowing our youth to remain active," said the organization.

Last Thursday, Hockey Canada cancelled its tournaments.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 21, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error