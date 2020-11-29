Holiday food baskets available for Montreal families in need

Local outreach organization Sun Youth is looking to distribute thousands of food baskets to disadvantaged Montrealers during the holidays.

The Christmas and Hanukkah hampers will be filled with meats, cheeses, and other holiday items, and vary in size depending on the number of recipients in a family.

Sun Youth founder Sid Stevens invites those who could benefit from a food basket to call 514 842-6822 and register for one.

"All people have to do is contact Sun Youth during the week, between 8 am and 4 pm. Either we'll have a basket delivered by one of our 18 vans, or make it available for pick-up if they live nearby. We want to make sure they have a nice holiday," said Stevens.

He said the project is moving ahead despite some set backs amid the pandemic.

"A lot of the items used to come from over 600 local companies that did promotions for Sun Youth. But since most companies are closed and a lot people are staying at home, there are few food donations coming into Sun Youth," said Stevens.

He said the food in this year's baskets is coming primarily from generous individual donors.