Holiday Lockdown 2020: What's Still Open?
On Tuesday, Premier Francois Legault announced new lockdown measures from the province as it continues its fight against COVID-19.
The government published a list of commercial enterprises that will be authorized to operate from December 25, 2020 up to and including January 10, 2021:
- Pet food and supply stores
- Medical, orthopaedic, and eye care goods stores;
- Work equipment stores (safety and protection)
- Household and building cleaning products stores
- Stores that sell products, parts, and other material necessary for transportation and logistics Services (garages for repairs only, not for sales by car dealers)
- Stores that sell products for farms, such as mechanical equipment, fertilizer, and so on
- Computer and electronic equipment repair service stores
- Convenience stores
- Grocery stores and other food stores
- Big box stores (limited to sales of essential good only)
- Drugstores
- Hardware stores (limited to sales of essential good only)
- Sports and outdoor recreational equipment repair and rental stores
- Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)
- Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)
Curbside pickup is only allowed in commercial enterprises authorized to pursue their operations.
Restaurants will be able to continue making deliveries and filling take-out orders.