Holiday Lockdown 2020: What's Still Open?

legault


On Tuesday, Premier Francois Legault announced new lockdown measures from the province as it continues its fight against COVID-19.

The government published a list of commercial enterprises that will be authorized to operate from December 25, 2020 up to and including January 10, 2021:

  • Pet food and supply stores
  • Medical, orthopaedic, and eye care goods stores;
  • Work equipment stores (safety and protection)
  • Household and building cleaning products stores
  • Stores that sell products, parts, and other material necessary for transportation and logistics Services (garages for repairs only, not for sales by car dealers)
  • Stores that sell products for farms, such as mechanical equipment, fertilizer, and so on
  • Computer and electronic equipment repair service stores
  • Convenience stores
  • Grocery stores and other food stores
  • Big box stores (limited to sales of essential good only)
  • Drugstores
  • Hardware stores (limited to sales of essential good only)
  • Sports and outdoor recreational equipment repair and rental stores
  • Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)
  • Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)

Curbside pickup is only allowed in commercial enterprises authorized to pursue their operations.

Restaurants will be able to continue making deliveries and filling take-out orders.

