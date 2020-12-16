Holiday Lockdown 2020: What's Still Open?



On Tuesday, Premier Francois Legault announced new lockdown measures from the province as it continues its fight against COVID-19.

The government published a list of commercial enterprises that will be authorized to operate from December 25, 2020 up to and including January 10, 2021:

Pet food and supply stores

Medical, orthopaedic, and eye care goods stores;

Work equipment stores (safety and protection)

Household and building cleaning products stores

Stores that sell products, parts, and other material necessary for transportation and logistics Services (garages for repairs only, not for sales by car dealers)

Stores that sell products for farms, such as mechanical equipment, fertilizer, and so on

Computer and electronic equipment repair service stores

Convenience stores

Grocery stores and other food stores

Big box stores (limited to sales of essential good only)

Drugstores

Hardware stores (limited to sales of essential good only)

Sports and outdoor recreational equipment repair and rental stores

Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)

Curbside pickup is only allowed in commercial enterprises authorized to pursue their operations.

Restaurants will be able to continue making deliveries and filling take-out orders.