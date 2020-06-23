Hollywood has little to offer reopening movie theatres, but Canadian films are at a high point

Montreal movie theatres are reopening this week, but don't get too hopeful about the escapism they'll offer.

There's a lack of blockbusters these days, as Hollywood has had to slow down and shut down along with everything else.

A city full of film-lovers, however, will be happy to hear that there happens to be a bumper crop of Canadian-made films ready for screening right now, including one by Atom Egoyan.

Watch Christine Long's report in the video above on the unexpected spotlight on Canadian films.