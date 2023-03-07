Home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur back on the market with lower $1.6M price tag

The home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, one of the few Montreal homes with a helicopter pad tucked away in the backyard, is back on the market but for a much lower asking price.

The 21,000-square-foot waterfront home in L'Île-Bizard, just west of the Island of Montreal, is now selling for $1,695,000, according to a real estate listing on Centris. It was originally listed for $2.5 million last year.

Lafleur died on April 22, 2022 after a battle with lung cancer and was laid to rest in Montreal in a rare honour of a national funeral, where he was mourned by hundreds of fans and remembered as a Montreal Canadiens icon.

His widow, Lise, listed the home on Place du Moulin for sale last August but it was taken off the market in November. The house was re-listed last month by Montreal-based broker Tatiana Londono.

Her office said Tuesday she was not available for an interview.

The plantation-style home, built in 1996, has three bedrooms and sits on the edge of the Lake of Two Mountains. The backyard not only has an inground pool but also a helipad near the shoreline.

Lafleur lived in the home with his wife for more than two decades.

HOME SALES DOWN IN MONTREAL

The lower asking price might attract more buyers for the hockey star's longtime dwelling, but the current real estate market could potentially make the home a hard sell.

New data released Monday by the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) showed residential sales in the Greater Montreal Area were down 32 per cent last month, a new low for February.

The dip in sales came as the number of homes for sale rose to 15,893, slightly higher than the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.

Median prices for single-family homes and condos were down by six and four per cent, respectively, compared to February 2022 figures.

The slowdown in transactions in the market is resulting in longer average selling times for all types of homes. It took an average of 82 days to sell a plex last month, which was 27 days longer than in February of last year.

Single-family homeowners took an average of 58 days to sell their properties, up 26 days from a year ago, while condominiums took 19 days longer, to 60 days.

With files from The Canadian Press