Home of Tony Accurso's daughter destroyed in possible arson

The Quebec home destroyed in a suspected arson attack Monday belonged to the daughter of convicted fraudster and former construction magnate Tony Accurso, police have confirmed.

No one was injured, but dozens of firefighters were required to put out the blaze Monday night in Deux-Montagnes, northwest of Montreal.

According to authorities, evidence uncovered in the rubble suggests the fire was of criminal origin.

Tony Accurso, who lives next door to his daughter, was sentenced to four years in prison in 2018 for his role in running a graft system that favoured a closed group of construction entrepreneurs.

He has appealed the conviction and was freed on bail in June pending a Supreme Court decision.

The investigation into the fire has been handed over to Deux-Montagnes police.

SHOTS FIRED AT ACCURSO'S HOME

Police have made numerous visits to Tony Accurso's street as of late.

Investigations were opened in August after two homes on 15e Avenue were struck by bullets. One of those homes belongs to Accurso.

No one was injured in either shooting.

It's currently unclear if the fire and shootings are linked, police claim.

With files from CTV News' Billy Shields and The Canadian Press.