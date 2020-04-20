Home sewers firing up sewing machines to make masks to help in COVID-19 fight

Some local sewers who started out making a couple of masks for their family, friends and neighbours are now finding themselves busy with many more requests ever since public health officials recommended wearing them when out in public.

"We've made 800 masks in about ten days," said Virginia Champoux on the Andrew Carter Show.

The Côte-St-Luc resident now has the online sales platform Etsy handling the avalanche of orders and enlisted her daughters to help.

Local sewers know that any money they make just covers the costs of materials and that helps when they're making donations to healthcare organizations.

After rounds of sewing masks for interested buyers, l'Assomption resident Sylvia Lafontaine also makes a bunch for local hospitals and other essential services.

"I've been busy on top of working full time," said Lafontaine.

Besides filling orders for masks on Facebook, downtown resident Linda Watkins recently made surgical caps for nurses at St Mary's and the Lakeshore General hospitals.

"When somebody needs your help, you have to do it, no questions asked - you do what you can do," said Watkins.