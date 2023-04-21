iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Home shot up in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough


Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a shooting in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough. There were no injuries. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal police have opened another investigation into shots fired at a residential building in the northwestern borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Calls to 911 at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday night indicated that at least one person had opened fire at a residence on 16 Street, near the intersection of 15 Avenue in the Roxboro neighbourhood.

Upon arrival in the mostly residential area, Montreal police (SPVM) officers found a house with projectile marks. Shortly afterwards, they found shell casings on the ground.

There were no injuries, and no suspects were seen.

The SPVM deployed members of its canine unit and forensic identification technicians to gather information that could be useful to its investigators in solving this case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 21, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*