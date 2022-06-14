iHeartRadio
Home swept away by landslide in Saguenay, Que.

image.png

A home was swept away by a landslide on Monday night in Saguenay, Quebec.

The home was one of three in the area evacuated last April due to major cracks in an embankment, according to reporting by Noovo Info, as so no one was injured.

Concrete blocks had been installed by the city, about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City, limiting the impact of the landslide.

Saguenay Mayor Julie Dufour said a woman had been living in the home for the last seven years.

"I'm moved. These are human lives, so for a house to go down like this ... I have a lot of empathy for the young family," she said. 

Dufour said occupants of 22 other homes that were evacuated Monday evening are being taken care of either by the Red Cross or their relatives. "People have been destabilized, but at least everyone is alive," she added.

There are no plans yet for evacuating additional homes as engineers are assessing the situation. 

Dufour said the city is considering financial relief for affected homeowners. 

Michel Lavoie said his son was picking up groceries in the parking lot of the IGA in La Baie neighbourhood when he captured images of the natural disaster on his phone. Lavoie posted the moment to social media -- watch the video above to see it.

With files from Noovo Info reporter Janie Pelletier and CTV News Montreal's Bogdan Lytvynenko
