Home, two cars hit by gunfire in RDP

A residential building and two parked cars were hit by gunfire Thursday night in the neighbourhood of Rivière-des-Prairies.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 9:30 p.m.

Officers say four people were in a car on Jean-Darcet Avenue and opened fire near the intersection of Charles-Renard Avenue.

"We're talking about a light-coloured vehicle, possibly white," said Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police, noting the suspects quickly left the scene.

The shots rang out just a few streets away from a daycare that was hit by gunfire earlier this week, near André-Ampère and Charles-Renard avenues.

There were no reported injuries.