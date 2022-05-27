iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Home, two cars hit by gunfire in RDP

image.png

A residential building and two parked cars were hit by gunfire Thursday night in the neighbourhood of Rivière-des-Prairies.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 9:30 p.m.

Officers say four people were in a car on Jean-Darcet Avenue and opened fire near the intersection of Charles-Renard Avenue.

"We're talking about a light-coloured vehicle, possibly white," said Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police, noting the suspects quickly left the scene.

The shots rang out just a few streets away from a daycare that was hit by gunfire earlier this week, near André-Ampère and Charles-Renard avenues.

There were no reported injuries.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error